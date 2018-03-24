King Tings: These NBA Stars Offered To Pay For Stephon Clark’s Funeral

Sadly, we lost another unarmed Black man at the hands of police this week.

On Sunday, 22-year-old Stephon Clark was holding a cell phone in his grandmother’s backyard in Sacramento when officers mistook for a gun and fired 20 shots at the kid. Is it just us, or the whole “I thought he had a gun” excuse is getting redundant and implausible. We heard the same thing regarding the murders of Tamir Rice and Oscar Grant just to name a few.

Wow…they shot him 20 times for standing his own backyard and talking on his phone…all bc they THOUGHT he had a gun…like this stuff hurts me. That’s could be me, or one of my brothers. Damn, RIP Stephon Clark. — bonito negrito (@King_GrOOvy1) March 22, 2018

Former Sacramento Kings star DeMarcus Cousins may be a Pelican now but a piece of him is still back in the Sac. According to reports, he reached out to the family of Stephon Clark to cover the cost of the funeral. Back in 2015, Cousins covered the funeral costs for a local high school football player, Jaulson “JJ” Clavo, who was gunned down.

DeMarcus isn’t the only athlete looking to help the Clark family. Sacramento native Matt Barnes sent out his thoughts and prayers for the family, asking anyone who knew the family to send him a direct message.

Hundreds of people hit the streets this week to protest the senseless murder. No word yet on whether or not the cops involved will face any consequences. Although we’ve seen this whole story play out before, hopefully this time there’s an alternate ending.

Protestors have shut down the freeway in Sacramento calling for justice for Stephon Clark, who was murdered after being shot at 20 times by police in his grandparents’ yard. Cops thought he had a gun. It was a cell phone. https://t.co/prxBlsYO1X — Scott Dworkin (@funder) March 23, 2018

RIP Stephon Clark.

