King Tings: These NBA Stars Offered To Pay For Stephon Clark's Funeral

Sacramento Kings v Miami Heat

Source: Mike Ehrmann / Getty

Sadly, we lost another unarmed Black man at the hands of police this week.

On Sunday, 22-year-old Stephon Clark was holding a cell phone in his grandmother’s backyard in Sacramento when officers mistook for a gun and fired 20 shots at the kid. Is it just us, or the whole “I thought he had a gun” excuse is getting redundant and implausible. We heard the same thing regarding the murders of Tamir Rice and Oscar Grant just to name a few.

Former Sacramento Kings star DeMarcus Cousins may be a Pelican now but a piece of him is still back in the Sac. According to reports, he reached out to the family of Stephon Clark to cover the cost of the funeral. Back in 2015, Cousins covered the funeral costs for a local high school football player, Jaulson “JJ” Clavo, who was gunned down.

DeMarcus isn’t the only athlete looking to help the Clark family. Sacramento native Matt Barnes sent out his thoughts and prayers for the family, asking anyone who knew the family to send him a direct message.

 

Hundreds of people hit the streets this week to protest the senseless murder. No word yet on whether or not the cops involved will face any consequences. Although we’ve seen this whole story play out before, hopefully this time there’s an alternate ending.

RIP Stephon Clark.

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

