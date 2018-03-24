Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

Jamaican Beauty Queen Davina Bennett Is The New Face Of Shea Moisture

Plus the five other Black Miss Universe winners.

Global Grind
4 reads
Leave a comment
Miss Universe Jamaica Davina Bennett

Source: Judy Eddy / WENN

Jamaican Queen and Miss Universe 2nd runner-up Davina Bennett continues to make her island proud.

After making headlines with her signature fro at the 66th Miss Universe Pageant, Davina makes a historic move as it was announced that she is the new face of Shea Moisture.

Representing the “Jamaican Black Castor Oil” Collection, be on the look out for campaigns with the island Queen in the coming days.

View the announcement via her Instagram page below, and check out her #AfroFriday series via 13th Street Promotions here.

November 26th when I was announced as Miss Universe 2nd runner-up, I stood in that corner and I cried! I cried because I was finding every reason for what I did wrong that made me feel like I lost once more. #ad I wasn't thinking about history, nor what happened on that stage until my coach came to me and said, "Miss Jamaica, wipe your tears, because what you have done here tonight, no one as done it before and you are extraordinary!" I then realized what my participation represented for women and girls across the world that look just like me. Today I am proud to announce that I am the FIRST-EVER face of @SheaMoisture’s JAMAICAN BLACK CASTOR OIL COLLECTION I will keep on representing! I am a winner! Now run to SheaMoisture.com and use DAVINA20 at checkout for 20% off site wide. #Davina💛SheaMoisture #DavinaBennett #SheaMoisture

A post shared by MISS UNIVERSE 2ND RUNNER-UP (@davinabennett) on

Hit the jump for more universal beauties from history and around the globe.

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Jamaican Beauty Queen Davina Bennett Is The New Face Of Shea Moisture

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jamaican Beauty Queen Davina Bennett Is The New…
 2 hours ago
03.24.18
LMAO: This Video Is Guaranteed To Have You…
 5 hours ago
03.24.18
King Tings: These NBA Stars Offered To Pay…
 5 hours ago
03.24.18
Bryson Tiller Performs At Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
H.E.R. Releases “Focus” Video
 22 hours ago
03.23.18
Change Of Heart? After Calling 2Pac ‘Boring,’ Lil…
 1 day ago
03.23.18
If Safe Sex Was A Dance It Would…
 1 day ago
03.23.18
A Frosty Situation: 7 Of The Coldest Lines…
 1 day ago
03.23.18
Here’s What Happens When You Take A Famous…
 1 day ago
03.23.18
This Kid’s Poem About Not Having A Dad…
 1 day ago
03.23.18
That Moment When You’re Trying To Take It…
 1 day ago
03.23.18
James R., Miami Tip, & More Keep It…
 1 day ago
03.23.18
BET Hip Hop Awards 2012 - Audience and Show
Kirko Bangz Feat. Chris Brown “Date Night (Same…
 2 days ago
03.22.18
(Sigh): Blac Chyna’s 18-Year-Old Bae Made A Ton…
 2 days ago
03.22.18
Lena Waithe Talks Ready Player One & Making…
 2 days ago
03.22.18
Secure Your Wig: Boyfriend Snatches Girlfriend’s Wig While…
 2 days ago
03.22.18
Kindergartner Reaches Internet Stardom For His Hilarious Weather…
 2 days ago
03.22.18
photos