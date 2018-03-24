Pskillz
Cardi B Ain’t Playing No Games

Pskillz
4 reads
Why must uncle Sam play with Queen Cardi’s money , and emotions.

Press play and see why Cardi has issue with her taxes being held up.

Do you agree or nah? Should she be taking more serious? Plus peep

how real she keeps it on stage with her fans.

cardi b , News on the Net , Tax Money

