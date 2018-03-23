Here’s What Happens When You Take A Famous Quote And Make It More ‘Millennial’

#MillennialAQuote When they go low key, we go high key — 🌷💗💋HotCocoaGoddessBDCG💋💗🌷 (@Crystallily73) March 22, 2018

Jokes about millennials just don’t let up and this week was no exception. Bored Twitter folk are online giving famous quotes a millennial makeover and we don’t want to admit it, but it’s hilarious. Hit the flip for more laughs.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: