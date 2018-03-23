A Frosty Situation: 7 Of The Coldest Lines From Wendy’s ‘We Beefin?’ Mixtape

Wendy’s is no stranger to controversy.

Over the past year, the fast food chain has been in Twitter wars with competitors like McDonald’s and Wingstop. Not to mention, certain celebrities are claiming they have a lack of support for women farm workers.

So in short…Wendy got some drama.

Now, the company is taking some of their beef into the studio, by dropping a mixtape called We Beefin?

Seriously…they literally dropped a 5 track EP going after all their competition. And no matter how you feel about Wendy’s, we have to admit…the songs are knocking.

They hired a female rapper (allegedly named Wendy) to drop some of the coldest bars to ever come from a burger joint.

Swipe through for seven of the most savage lines liable to hurt some feelings!

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: