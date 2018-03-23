Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

A Frosty Situation: 7 Of The Coldest Lines From Wendy’s ‘We Beefin?’ Mixtape

The real beef has begun.

Global Grind
4 reads
Leave a comment
Wendy's Sells Major Stake In Arby's To Private Equity Group

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

Wendy’s is no stranger to controversy.

Over the past year, the fast food chain has been in Twitter wars with competitors like McDonald’s and Wingstop. Not to mention, certain celebrities are claiming they have a lack of support for women farm workers.

So in short…Wendy got some drama.

Now, the company is taking some of their beef into the studio, by dropping a mixtape called We Beefin?

Seriously…they literally dropped a 5 track EP going after all their competition. And no matter how you feel about Wendy’s, we have to admit…the songs are knocking.

They hired a female rapper (allegedly named Wendy) to drop some of the coldest bars to ever come from a burger joint.

Swipe through for seven of the most savage lines liable to hurt some feelings!

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading A Frosty Situation: 7 Of The Coldest Lines From Wendy’s ‘We Beefin?’ Mixtape

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Change Of Heart? After Calling 2Pac ‘Boring,’ Lil…
 2 hours ago
03.23.18
If Safe Sex Was A Dance It Would…
 2 hours ago
03.23.18
A Frosty Situation: 7 Of The Coldest Lines…
 3 hours ago
03.23.18
Here’s What Happens When You Take A Famous…
 8 hours ago
03.23.18
This Kid’s Poem About Not Having A Dad…
 8 hours ago
03.23.18
That Moment When You’re Trying To Take It…
 9 hours ago
03.23.18
James R., Miami Tip, & More Keep It…
 10 hours ago
03.23.18
BET Hip Hop Awards 2012 - Audience and Show
Kirko Bangz Feat. Chris Brown “Date Night (Same…
 23 hours ago
03.22.18
(Sigh): Blac Chyna’s 18-Year-Old Bae Made A Ton…
 1 day ago
03.22.18
Lena Waithe Talks Ready Player One & Making…
 1 day ago
03.22.18
Secure Your Wig: Boyfriend Snatches Girlfriend’s Wig While…
 1 day ago
03.22.18
Kindergartner Reaches Internet Stardom For His Hilarious Weather…
 1 day ago
03.22.18
See Terry Crews As Bedlam In The Newest…
 1 day ago
03.22.18
Not Even A Hospital Bed Could Stop This…
 1 day ago
03.22.18
LOL: Viral Clip Shows All The Fam You…
 1 day ago
03.22.18
Rich The Kid In Concert - New York, NY
Rich the Kid Is Headed For Divorce
 2 days ago
03.21.18
photos