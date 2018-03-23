If Safe Sex Was A Dance It Would Look Something Like This

We’ve finally encountered the safest form of full contact dancing there is. If you’ve ever contemplated twerking on your future bae while still remaining modest, try doing so through a wire fence. It seemed to work fine for these two.

when di two of unnuh always a flirt but it stop dehso pic.twitter.com/MRhV1YziLn — duntalk (@duntalk) March 22, 2018

Also On 97.9 The Beat: