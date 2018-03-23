Join Us At The Taste Of Oak Cliff On April 7th!!

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

The Oak Cliff Chamber of Commerce is proud to present The Taste of Oak Cliff. The Taste of Oak Cliff will take over several blocks in the heart of the neighborhood and turn them into the ultimate foodie experience. The Taste of Oak Cliff will feature local restaurants, small business and craft vendors.

On Saturday, April 7th starting at 12pm, head down to the Corner of 10th St & S. Beckley to embrace and celebrate the rich culture through food in the streets ( or concourse) of Oak Cliff.

Visit www.tasteofoackcliff.com to purchase tickets.

