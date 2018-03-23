White Officer Who Killed Unarmed Black Man Will Get $344,000 In Back Pay

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

White Officer Who Killed Unarmed Black Man Will Get $344,000 In Back Pay

Sam DuBose was shot in the head in July of 2015.

97.9 The Beat Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment

Not only can a white officer be acquitted for shooting an unarmed Black man. A white officer can also get money for back pay and legal fees. Make America great again!

On July 19, 2015, in Cincinnati, Ohio, Sam DuBose was fatally shot by University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing.  DuBose was pulled over  for a missing front license plate and a suspended driver’s license. Tensing reportedly fired because DuBose started his car during the traffic stop. The officer also claimed he was dragged because his arm was in the car as DuBose drove off. However, body cam footage proved Tensing lied about being dragged. DuBose was shot in the head. He was 43 years old.

According to the Associated Press, “The university earlier reached a $5.3 million settlement with DuBose’s family, including free undergraduate tuition for his 13 children.” In addition, Ray Tensing, 28, also gets paid. Per the AP, “The Fraternal Order of Police had challenged Tensing’s firing, saying he shouldn’t have been removed from the university’s police force before the case was resolved. As part of the settlement, the union said, Tensing has resigned and will not pursue any other claims against the university… The University of Cincinnati agreed to pay more than $244,000 in back pay and benefits and $100,000 in legal fees.”

He also gets no punishment.  Tensing was indicted on murder, but the charges were dropped last year after two juries were deadlocked.

 

SEE ALSO:

Racial Storm Ensues After Officer Identified In Shooting Of Australian Woman

Philando Castile’s Mother Offers Support

Racial Storm Ensues After Officer Identified In Shooting Of Australian Woman

USA, New York, Protesters of police killing march in New York demanding Justice For All

31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

31 photos Launch gallery

31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

Continue reading 31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

TM

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
That Moment When You’re Trying To Take It…
 7 hours ago
03.23.18
James R., Miami Tip, & More Keep It…
 8 hours ago
03.23.18
BET Hip Hop Awards 2012 - Audience and Show
Kirko Bangz Feat. Chris Brown “Date Night (Same…
 21 hours ago
03.22.18
(Sigh): Blac Chyna’s 18-Year-Old Bae Made A Ton…
 23 hours ago
03.22.18
Lena Waithe Talks Ready Player One & Making…
 1 day ago
03.22.18
Secure Your Wig: Boyfriend Snatches Girlfriend’s Wig While…
 1 day ago
03.22.18
Kindergartner Reaches Internet Stardom For His Hilarious Weather…
 1 day ago
03.22.18
See Terry Crews As Bedlam In The Newest…
 1 day ago
03.22.18
Not Even A Hospital Bed Could Stop This…
 1 day ago
03.22.18
LOL: Viral Clip Shows All The Fam You…
 1 day ago
03.22.18
Rich The Kid In Concert - New York, NY
Rich the Kid Is Headed For Divorce
 2 days ago
03.21.18
Amber Rose Has A Word For Folks Calling…
 2 days ago
03.21.18
WOW: Folks Are Calling This The Best LeBron…
 2 days ago
03.21.18
Who Went Harder? Seeing Ghetto Spider Man &…
 2 days ago
03.21.18
Are Dermal Diamond Piercings The New Way To…
 2 days ago
03.21.18
Girl Gets A Heartwarming Message On The Radio…
 2 days ago
03.21.18
photos