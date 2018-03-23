James R., Miami Tip, & More Keep It A Stack About What’s Really Going Down in Their DMs

1 reads Leave a comment
Remember the ancient days when you had to see your crush in person to holla, get their number, and ask them out on a date? Well, it’s 2018 and things have changed drastically—these days, it’s all about DMs. So, we spoke to a few of your reality tv faves and asked about the craziest thing that went down in their Direct Messages. See what James R., Miami Tip, and more have to say in Global Grind‘s first episode of DMology up top.
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 16
2. Tom Petty, 662 of 16
3. Fats Domino, 893 of 16
4. Bishop Eddie Long, 634 of 16
5. Bernie Casey, 785 of 16
6. Robert Guillaume, 896 of 16
7. Roy Innis, 827 of 16
8. Jim Vance, 758 of 16
9. Fresh Kid Ice, 539 of 16
10. Charlie Murphy, 5710 of 16
11. Chuck Berry, 9011 of 16
12. James Cotton, 8112 of 16
13. Joni Sledge, 6013 of 16
14. Clyde Stubblefield, 7314 of 16
15. Al Jarreau, 7615 of 16
16. Lee “Q” O’Denat, 4316 of 16
comments – Add Yours