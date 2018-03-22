Music
#TBT: That Time will.i.am, Coolio, & More Did A Tribute Album For ‘Dexter’s Lab’

Classic.

Global Grind
MTV Video Music Awards Arrivals - New York

Source: Anthony Harvey – PA Images / Getty

I think it’s safe to say Dexter’s Laboratory is a G.O.A.T. when it comes to Cartoon Network shows.

Folks couldn’t get enough of the kid genius and his antics with his annoying sister Dee Dee.

It seems even hip-hop was hit with the Dexter bug. In 2002 a whole tribute album was released for the show called Dexter’s Laboratory: The Hip-Hop Experiment. Everyone from Coolio, to Phife Dawg, to De La Soul appeared on the record. You can check out will.i.am‘s banger in the clip below.

 

Need some more heat cooked up from the lab? Swipe through for more bangers from the album!

