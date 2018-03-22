Entertainment News
Kindergartner Reaches Internet Stardom For His Hilarious Weather Report

It involves Pokémon and some serious dance moves.

Waverly Belmont Elementary School in Nashville, TN might’ve just found their resident weather reporter for the year.

As part of a school project, 6-year-old Carden Corts got the help of his dad and a green screen to put on one of the most hilarious weather reports a kindergartner can do. Check out the clip for yourself below, which has already received over 700,000 views on Youtube after being posted Wednesday!

