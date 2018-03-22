Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Lena Waithe Talks Ready Player One & Making The Chi Blacker and More Authentic

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment

My girl Lena Waithe is killing them in these streets. She’s on the cover of Vanity Fair and her movie Ready Player One is expected to dominate at the box office when it’s released on May 29th. During our conversation Lena talked about the process of working with Stephen Spielberg, doing motion capture and learning to perform as her avatar and the Iron Giant.

She also gives us the run down of season 2 of The Chi saying, “We want it to be blacker, we want to be more authentic we want it to be even more rooted in the city.”

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Lena Waithe Talks Ready Player One & Making The Chi Blacker and More Authentic

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
(Sigh): Blac Chyna’s 18-Year-Old Bae Made A Ton…
 2 hours ago
03.22.18
Lena Waithe Talks Ready Player One & Making…
 3 hours ago
03.22.18
Secure Your Wig: Boyfriend Snatches Girlfriend’s Wig While…
 3 hours ago
03.22.18
Kindergartner Reaches Internet Stardom For His Hilarious Weather…
 4 hours ago
03.22.18
See Terry Crews As Bedlam In The Newest…
 9 hours ago
03.22.18
Not Even A Hospital Bed Could Stop This…
 9 hours ago
03.22.18
LOL: Viral Clip Shows All The Fam You…
 9 hours ago
03.22.18
Rich The Kid In Concert - New York, NY
Rich the Kid Is Headed For Divorce
 24 hours ago
03.21.18
Amber Rose Has A Word For Folks Calling…
 1 day ago
03.21.18
WOW: Folks Are Calling This The Best LeBron…
 1 day ago
03.21.18
Who Went Harder? Seeing Ghetto Spider Man &…
 1 day ago
03.21.18
Are Dermal Diamond Piercings The New Way To…
 1 day ago
03.21.18
Girl Gets A Heartwarming Message On The Radio…
 1 day ago
03.21.18
People Are Freaking Out Over Chanel Iman &…
 1 day ago
03.21.18
Style Kween: Mya’s Videos Foreshadowed Hella Fashion Trends…
 1 day ago
03.21.18
15 photos
Answer Me This: Since When Is Diggy Simmons…
 1 day ago
03.21.18
photos