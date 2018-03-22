What’s In Your Bag: Amara La Negra

Photo by

Photos
Home > Uncategorized

What’s In Your Bag: Amara La Negra

The gorgeous 'Love and Hip Hop Miami' star gives us a peek at what's in her bag.

Danielle Jennings
0 reads
Leave a comment

 

Amara La Negra, the gorgeous breakout star of Love and Hip Hop Miami, stopped by the HelloBeautiful studios to let us in on a few beauty secrets, including what essentials she always keeps in her newly-purchased Gucci bag.

She reveals her love of lashes, stating “I love to rock lashes because if you really have some nice pop to your eyes you look fabulous!”

Check out the full video above and check out some of our recommendations for similar products to Amara’s faves:

Okay Olive Oil Face & Body Lotion – $7.99 from OkayPureNaturals.com

Ardell Faux Mink Lash #811 – $5.99 from Ulta.com

Shea Moisture 100% Virgin Coconut Oil Daily Hydration Overnight Face Oil – $9.99 from SheaMoisture.com

Cantu Shea Butter for Natural Hair Moisturizing Curl Activator Cream – $5.97 from Walmart.com

MORE ‘LET’S MAKEUP’:

LET’S MAKEUP: Kandi Burruss Shares With #TeamBeautiful What’s In Her Bag

LET’S MAKEUP: Celebrity Makeup Artist Camara Aunique Shares What’s In Her Bag

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading What’s In Your Bag: Amara La Negra

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
See Terry Crews As Bedlam In The Newest…
 3 hours ago
03.22.18
Not Even A Hospital Bed Could Stop This…
 3 hours ago
03.22.18
LOL: Viral Clip Shows All The Fam You…
 4 hours ago
03.22.18
Rich The Kid In Concert - New York, NY
Rich the Kid Is Headed For Divorce
 18 hours ago
03.21.18
Amber Rose Has A Word For Folks Calling…
 20 hours ago
03.21.18
WOW: Folks Are Calling This The Best LeBron…
 20 hours ago
03.21.18
Who Went Harder? Seeing Ghetto Spider Man &…
 20 hours ago
03.21.18
Are Dermal Diamond Piercings The New Way To…
 23 hours ago
03.21.18
Girl Gets A Heartwarming Message On The Radio…
 23 hours ago
03.21.18
People Are Freaking Out Over Chanel Iman &…
 23 hours ago
03.21.18
Style Kween: Mya’s Videos Foreshadowed Hella Fashion Trends…
 1 day ago
03.21.18
15 photos
Answer Me This: Since When Is Diggy Simmons…
 1 day ago
03.21.18
9 Cringeworthy Commercials That’ll Make You Glad The…
 1 day ago
03.21.18
Jesus Took The Wheel: You’ll Totally Believe In…
 1 day ago
03.21.18
#WakandaForever: ‘Black Panther’ Hits Another Movie Milestone
 1 day ago
03.21.18
2015 BET Hip Hop Awards - Arrivals
PRhyme & 2 Chainz Perform “Flirt” on ‘The…
 1 day ago
03.21.18
photos