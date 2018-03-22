Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

See Terry Crews As Bedlam In The Newest Trailer For Deadpool 2

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment

Terry Crews and Zazie Beetz shine in the new Deadpool 2 trailer as a part of Deadpool’s new supergroup called X-Force. Crews is finally confirmed as Bedlam. In the trailer we get to see more of the sequel hitting theaters May 18th. Deadpool 2 stars Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, Josh Brolin as Cable

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading See Terry Crews As Bedlam In The Newest Trailer For Deadpool 2

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
See Terry Crews As Bedlam In The Newest…
 2 hours ago
03.22.18
Not Even A Hospital Bed Could Stop This…
 2 hours ago
03.22.18
LOL: Viral Clip Shows All The Fam You…
 2 hours ago
03.22.18
Rich The Kid In Concert - New York, NY
Rich the Kid Is Headed For Divorce
 16 hours ago
03.21.18
Amber Rose Has A Word For Folks Calling…
 18 hours ago
03.21.18
WOW: Folks Are Calling This The Best LeBron…
 18 hours ago
03.21.18
Who Went Harder? Seeing Ghetto Spider Man &…
 19 hours ago
03.21.18
Are Dermal Diamond Piercings The New Way To…
 21 hours ago
03.21.18
Girl Gets A Heartwarming Message On The Radio…
 21 hours ago
03.21.18
People Are Freaking Out Over Chanel Iman &…
 21 hours ago
03.21.18
Style Kween: Mya’s Videos Foreshadowed Hella Fashion Trends…
 23 hours ago
03.21.18
15 photos
Answer Me This: Since When Is Diggy Simmons…
 24 hours ago
03.21.18
9 Cringeworthy Commercials That’ll Make You Glad The…
 1 day ago
03.21.18
Jesus Took The Wheel: You’ll Totally Believe In…
 1 day ago
03.21.18
#WakandaForever: ‘Black Panther’ Hits Another Movie Milestone
 1 day ago
03.21.18
2015 BET Hip Hop Awards - Arrivals
PRhyme & 2 Chainz Perform “Flirt” on ‘The…
 1 day ago
03.21.18
photos