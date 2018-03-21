Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Style Kween: Mya’s Videos Foreshadowed Hella Fashion Trends Back In The Day

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
2013 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

When you talk about icons of the 90’s and 2000’s, Mya‘s name often goes unmentioned — but real ones know the work she’s put into the game.

As far as being ahead of her time, the singer even went Vegan before it was the cool thing to do:

Most of us still vibe out to classic Mya tracks, but no one talks about how her some of the fashion in her videos was ahead of its time. Check out some of the fashion trends the singer rocked in the 90’s and 2000’s that made a comeback.

Tiny Round Shades

Flicks

A post shared by RD (@ryandestiny) on

 

 

Chunky Sneakers

 

Velvet Crop Tops 

This had to be one of my favorite looks EVER! @fashionnova

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

 

 

Matching Top & Bottom Sets

 

Long Choker Necklaces

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

 

Stay woke.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Style Kween: Mya’s Videos Foreshadowed Hella Fashion Trends Back In The Day

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rich The Kid In Concert - New York, NY
Rich the Kid Is Headed For Divorce
 1 hour ago
03.21.18
Amber Rose Has A Word For Folks Calling…
 3 hours ago
03.21.18
WOW: Folks Are Calling This The Best LeBron…
 3 hours ago
03.21.18
Who Went Harder? Seeing Ghetto Spider Man &…
 3 hours ago
03.21.18
Are Dermal Diamond Piercings The New Way To…
 6 hours ago
03.21.18
Girl Gets A Heartwarming Message On The Radio…
 6 hours ago
03.21.18
People Are Freaking Out Over Chanel Iman &…
 6 hours ago
03.21.18
Style Kween: Mya’s Videos Foreshadowed Hella Fashion Trends…
 7 hours ago
03.21.18
15 photos
Answer Me This: Since When Is Diggy Simmons…
 9 hours ago
03.21.18
9 Cringeworthy Commercials That’ll Make You Glad The…
 9 hours ago
03.21.18
Jesus Took The Wheel: You’ll Totally Believe In…
 11 hours ago
03.21.18
#WakandaForever: ‘Black Panther’ Hits Another Movie Milestone
 11 hours ago
03.21.18
2015 BET Hip Hop Awards - Arrivals
PRhyme & 2 Chainz Perform “Flirt” on ‘The…
 12 hours ago
03.21.18
G-Eazy
G-Eazy’s coming back to the DFW and he’s…
 1 day ago
03.20.18
Real 92.3's The Real Show
Chance The Rapper Posts About Austin Bombings
 1 day ago
03.20.18
IT’S HERE: The Mr. Rogers Documentary Trailer Will…
 1 day ago
03.20.18
photos