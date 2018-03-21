Style Kween: Mya’s Videos Foreshadowed Hella Fashion Trends Back In The Day

0 reads Leave a comment
When you talk about icons of the 90’s and 2000’s, Mya‘s name often goes unmentioned — but real ones know the work she’s put into the game.
As far as being ahead of her time, the singer even went Vegan before it was the cool thing to do:
Most of us still vibe out to classic Mya tracks, but no one talks about how her some of the fashion in her videos was ahead of its time. Check out some of the fashion trends the singer rocked in the 90’s and 2000’s that made a comeback.
Tiny Round Shades
Chunky Sneakers
Velvet Crop Tops
Matching Top & Bottom Sets
Long Choker Necklaces
