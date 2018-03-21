Entertainment News
People Are Freaking Out Over Chanel Iman & Sterling Shepard’s Lit Wedding Vids

They were epic.

2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals

Source: Presley Ann / Getty

On March 3, model Chanel Iman and New York Giants player Sterling Shepard tied the knot. The two had a beautiful wedding at the Beverly Hills Hotel, complete with a beautiful dress, beautiful vows and beautiful tributes, all which you can watch at Brides.com.

But if you want to skip all the sappy stuff and go straight to the turn up, the event was full of highlights.

First, Sterling and his team seemed to warm up with some Fugees classics “Ready or Not” and “Killing Me Softly.” Then they added in Keith Sweat‘s “Nobody” as a bonus.

(Swipe through)

 

Then, at the wedding reception, Odell Beckham Jr. lead a procession of groomsmen going off to Rich the Kid‘s “New Freezer.” But don’t think the bridesmaids let the guys have all the fun. As soon as BlocBoy JB‘s “Shoot” came on, it was a battle of the sexes.

Then finally, Tiffany Haddish gave a heartfelt speech honoring the newlyweds…and she made time to show the wedding roster how to do the Crip Walk.

 

It was definitely a day to remember.

Folks on Twitter seemed to think so.

The standard has been set.

Congrats to Chanel & Sterling!

Dreams do come @sterl_shep3 @brides 📸 @amyandstuart @mindyweiss

A post shared by Chanel Iman (@chaneliman) on

 

 

photos