Who Went Harder? Seeing Ghetto Spider Man & Black Panther Get Lit Will Put You In The Hump Day Mood

It’s not everyday you get Spider-Man, Black Panther and Deadpool all in one place, let alone enjoying classic Black dance songs together.

Well thanks to viral star Ghetto Spider-Man, the superheroes’ worlds have collided to do the Cha Cha Slide one time for the culture. But who hit it best?

You be the judge.

Me after black panther didn’t show out like i thought he would pic.twitter.com/VLwjQkPkK4 — 😁💎Rich Dolla$💎😁 (@CopelloMelo) March 21, 2018

Everyone in the neighborhood: pic.twitter.com/RNs4W6Wdiq — Online Payton (@PeachStPayton) March 21, 2018

Lowkey I feel like black panther was a white guy lmao. — Azune (@theazune) March 21, 2018

Somehow he has more votes then dead pool pic.twitter.com/1xHQyn0zZQ — Laura💙 (@Lauraaaaaa_2) March 21, 2018

We may need a do over until T’Challa finds his rhythm.

