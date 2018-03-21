Veda Loca In The Morning: I Love Kickboxing

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

The crew from Veda Loca in the Morning had a great time at ILoveKickboxing, located in Dallas, getting their workout on. Check out the video above DFW.

Video Credit: Shun Atkins (OvidMedia)

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

