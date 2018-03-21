Entertainment News
9 Cringeworthy Commercials That’ll Make You Glad The 90’s Is Over

How many do you remember?

Global Grind
Protestor at 'Freedom to Party' demonstration carrying a just about portable tape deck Trafalgar Square London 1990

Source: UniversalImagesGroup / Getty

Sure, we see racist, tone deaf, cringeworthy ads all the time these days. But in the 90’s, it seemed as if there was no filter or fear of offending anyone — which means they went there when it come to advertisements.

Whether the ads were disturbing, off putting or just down right racist — it kind of makes us glad that the 90’s are over. Kids these days would probably laugh at those anti-drug commercials while smoking a vape pen.

Check out some of these weird ads from the 1990’s. How many do you remember?

Hit the flip for more.

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

photos