Community
Home > Community > Beat In The Streets

Join Us At The Diversity Career Fair Tomorrow!!!

Jazze
0 reads
Leave a comment
University Of Birmingham Hold Degree Congregations

Source: Christopher Furlong / Getty

If you need a job or looking to change your career then join us at the Diversity Career Fair this Wednesday March 21st at the Holiday Inn Express at 6055 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy, Dallas TX.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

100s of Career Positions from Dallas’ top corporations await you! Join us in “Getting America Back to Work!” Don’t miss Dallas’ 18th Annual Diversity Employment Day Career Fair. The City of Dallas proclaims Wednesday, March 21st to be “Diversity Employment Day.” The Diversity Career Fair is the largest Diversity and Professional level Career Fair in the nation and will offer employment opportunities for professionals in management, engineering, sales, accounting, administrative, government agencies, IT, healthcare and marketing. The Diversity Career Fair is Co-Sponsored by the Diversity Recruiters Network dot org, URBAN ONE and City Career Fair.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Meet with companies like: Fedex Ground, Union Pacific, Kroger, Citi, Urban One and Many More! Don’t forget its “Diversity Employment Day” on Wednesday, March 21st. Come to Holiday Inn Conference Center – Dallas Galleria, 6055 Lyndon B Johnson Freeway, Dallas, TX 75240. Employers it’s not too late to join the Career Fair! Go to City Career Fair dot com for details!

Before The Millions: Celebrity Day Jobs

13 photos Launch gallery

Before The Millions: Celebrity Day Jobs

Continue reading Join Us At The Diversity Career Fair Tomorrow!!!

Before The Millions: Celebrity Day Jobs

https://thebeatdfw.com/3035956/amazons-2nd-headquarters-could-be-in-dallas-more-jobs-video/

Facebook: Jazze Radio-Chica

Instagram: Jazzeradiochica

Twitter: Jazzeradiochica

Diversity Career Fair , Holiday Inn Express , Job Fair

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘The Read’: Kid Fury Talks DJ Envy &…
 4 hours ago
03.20.18
You Know That Feeling When Your Crush MIGHT…
 4 hours ago
03.20.18
Miami Tip Spills All The Juicy Tea On…
 5 hours ago
03.20.18
10 Gifs From ‘Sex And The City’ That…
 5 hours ago
03.20.18
It’s The First Day Of Spring But The…
 6 hours ago
03.20.18
A Kanye West Dating Site Is Launching That’ll…
 6 hours ago
03.20.18
Petty AF: You’ll Be Pissed To Find Out…
 7 hours ago
03.20.18
Aaliyah & Prince Go Beautifully Together Thanks To…
 7 hours ago
03.20.18
Drake And Future Perform At Frank Erwin Center
N.E.R.D’s “Lemon” Gets a 6 God Remix
 23 hours ago
03.19.18
54 items
4 Knowledge Is Power College Tour Visits Radio…
 23 hours ago
03.19.18
All Love: 4 Things To Be Excited About…
 24 hours ago
03.19.18
6 items
Atlanta Hawks & Kap G Meet & Greet
 1 day ago
03.19.18
10 items
DTLR High School All Star Game: The Dirty…
 1 day ago
03.19.18
Hol’ Up: Are You Staying With Your Spouse…
 1 day ago
03.19.18
This Is What We Ancient Folks Used To…
 1 day ago
03.19.18
Beef Or Nah? LeBron James And Tyronn Lue’s…
 1 day ago
03.19.18
photos