Join Us At The Diversity Career Fair Tomorrow!!!

If you need a job or looking to change your career then join us at the Diversity Career Fair this Wednesday March 21st at the Holiday Inn Express at 6055 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy, Dallas TX.
100s of Career Positions from Dallas’ top corporations await you! Join us in “Getting America Back to Work!” Don’t miss Dallas’ 18th Annual Diversity Employment Day Career Fair. The City of Dallas proclaims Wednesday, March 21st to be “Diversity Employment Day.” The Diversity Career Fair is the largest Diversity and Professional level Career Fair in the nation and will offer employment opportunities for professionals in management, engineering, sales, accounting, administrative, government agencies, IT, healthcare and marketing. The Diversity Career Fair is Co-Sponsored by the Diversity Recruiters Network dot org, URBAN ONE and City Career Fair.
Meet with companies like: Fedex Ground, Union Pacific, Kroger, Citi, Urban One and Many More! Don’t forget its “Diversity Employment Day” on Wednesday, March 21st. Come to Holiday Inn Conference Center – Dallas Galleria, 6055 Lyndon B Johnson Freeway, Dallas, TX 75240. Employers it’s not too late to join the Career Fair! Go to City Career Fair dot com for details!
