Join Us At The Diversity Career Fair Tomorrow!!!

If you need a job or looking to change your career then join us at the Diversity Career Fair this Wednesday March 21st at the Holiday Inn Express at 6055 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy, Dallas TX.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

100s of Career Positions from Dallas’ top corporations await you! Join us in “Getting America Back to Work!” Don’t miss Dallas’ 18th Annual Diversity Employment Day Career Fair. The City of Dallas proclaims Wednesday, March 21st to be “Diversity Employment Day.” The Diversity Career Fair is the largest Diversity and Professional level Career Fair in the nation and will offer employment opportunities for professionals in management, engineering, sales, accounting, administrative, government agencies, IT, healthcare and marketing. The Diversity Career Fair is Co-Sponsored by the Diversity Recruiters Network dot org, URBAN ONE and City Career Fair.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Meet with companies like: Fedex Ground, Union Pacific, Kroger, Citi, Urban One and Many More! Don’t forget its “Diversity Employment Day” on Wednesday, March 21st. Come to Holiday Inn Conference Center – Dallas Galleria, 6055 Lyndon B Johnson Freeway, Dallas, TX 75240. Employers it’s not too late to join the Career Fair! Go to City Career Fair dot com for details!

Before The Millions: Celebrity Day Jobs 13 photos Launch gallery Before The Millions: Celebrity Day Jobs 1. Angela Bassett Source:PR 1 of 13 2. Chris Tucker Source:Courtesy 2 of 13 3. George Clooney Source:George Clooney Twitter 3 of 13 4. Beyonce Source:AP 4 of 13 5. Nick Cannon Source:AP 5 of 13 6. Diddy Source:PR 6 of 13 7. Eva Mendes Source:PR 7 of 13 8. Jennifer Hudson Source:AP 8 of 13 9. Angelina Jolie Source:PR 9 of 13 10. Kanye West Source:AP 10 of 13 11. Jay Z Source:Jay Z Instagram 11 of 13 12. Whoopi Goldberg Source:AP 12 of 13 13. Channing Tatum Source:Channing Instagram 13 of 13 Skip ad Continue reading Join Us At The Diversity Career Fair Tomorrow!!! Before The Millions: Celebrity Day Jobs

https://thebeatdfw.com/3035956/amazons-2nd-headquarters-could-be-in-dallas-more-jobs-video/

Facebook: Jazze Radio-Chica

Instagram: Jazzeradiochica

Twitter: Jazzeradiochica