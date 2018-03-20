TTO Videos
Adult Industry Embraces The Blockchain In ‘Cryptosex Craze:’ [VIDEO]

Title: Adult Industry Embraces the Blockchain in ‘Cryptosex Craze:’ 

There’s a lot of hype surrounding digital currencies and how the blockchain could solve problems facing the adult industry. Emerging startups are painting a future in which escorts or call girls, can allegedly receive a higher cut due to lower transaction fees. The blockchain itself could track the reputation of consumers and providers while ensuring privacy. Perhaps best of all, the industry could create its own digital economy unencumbered by the stigma and regulations of banks and mainstream payment processors. This and more its Tech This Out Tuesday!

