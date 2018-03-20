Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

‘The Read’: Kid Fury Talks DJ Envy & Being A Radical Beyoncé Fan On ‘Desus & Mero’

Another illustrious guest for the show.

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
Watch What Happens Live - Season 11

Source: Bravo / Getty

If you tune into the brutally honest podcast “The Read” each week, you know Kid Fury is never shy of speaking his mind.

The comedian and Beyoncé disciple stopped past Desus & Mero this week to talk about his current projects, and what it means to be one-half of a successful podcast.

He also gave his thoughts on the whole DJ Envy vs. Desus and Mero controversy, and he chimed in on anyone still mad a Jay-Z for his ails against Beyoncé. Check out all the commentary below!

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading ‘The Read’: Kid Fury Talks DJ Envy & Being A Radical Beyoncé Fan On ‘Desus & Mero’

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘The Read’: Kid Fury Talks DJ Envy &…
 2 hours ago
03.20.18
You Know That Feeling When Your Crush MIGHT…
 2 hours ago
03.20.18
Miami Tip Spills All The Juicy Tea On…
 2 hours ago
03.20.18
10 Gifs From ‘Sex And The City’ That…
 3 hours ago
03.20.18
It’s The First Day Of Spring But The…
 3 hours ago
03.20.18
A Kanye West Dating Site Is Launching That’ll…
 3 hours ago
03.20.18
Petty AF: You’ll Be Pissed To Find Out…
 5 hours ago
03.20.18
Aaliyah & Prince Go Beautifully Together Thanks To…
 5 hours ago
03.20.18
Drake And Future Perform At Frank Erwin Center
N.E.R.D’s “Lemon” Gets a 6 God Remix
 21 hours ago
03.19.18
54 items
4 Knowledge Is Power College Tour Visits Radio…
 21 hours ago
03.19.18
All Love: 4 Things To Be Excited About…
 21 hours ago
03.19.18
6 items
Atlanta Hawks & Kap G Meet & Greet
 22 hours ago
03.19.18
10 items
DTLR High School All Star Game: The Dirty…
 23 hours ago
03.19.18
Hol’ Up: Are You Staying With Your Spouse…
 23 hours ago
03.19.18
This Is What We Ancient Folks Used To…
 23 hours ago
03.19.18
Beef Or Nah? LeBron James And Tyronn Lue’s…
 1 day ago
03.19.18
photos