‘The Read’: Kid Fury Talks DJ Envy & Being A Radical Beyoncé Fan On ‘Desus & Mero’

If you tune into the brutally honest podcast “The Read” each week, you know Kid Fury is never shy of speaking his mind.

The comedian and Beyoncé disciple stopped past Desus & Mero this week to talk about his current projects, and what it means to be one-half of a successful podcast.

He also gave his thoughts on the whole DJ Envy vs. Desus and Mero controversy, and he chimed in on anyone still mad a Jay-Z for his ails against Beyoncé. Check out all the commentary below!

