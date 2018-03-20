News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Solange Will Be Honored At This Years Parsons Benefit

97.9 The Beat Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

Solange has made many strides in the fashion and music space. The A Seat At The Table artist has truly come into her own advocating for representation, providing powerful political critiques, highlighting women of color, and of course, her eclectic fashion and style. The 31-year-old has performed at the White House for President Obama and made a place for herself in the art space with live performances at the Guggenheim Museum and the Chinati Foundation in Marfa, Texas.

Scales (2017) @chinatifoundation @juddfoundation

A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on

With these accomplishments, it’s no surprise that Parsons School Of Design will be honoring Solange alongside other fashion superstars including, Marco Bizzari (President and CEO of Gucci) and Jose Neves (Founder and CEO of Farfetch). The Executive Dean of Parsons, Joel Towers, explained that Solange is being honored “for her notable contributions to the music and fashion industries.”

the wiz is my mom

A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on

The 70th Annual Parsons Benefit will take place on May 21st, 2018 at Pier Sixty in New York City, NY. #TeamBeautiful is extremely happy and excited for Solange (and we can’t wait to see what she will wear!).

DON’T MISS:

Jay-Z Finally Opens Up About Infamous Met Gala Fight With Solange

LET’S MAKEUP: Get Solange’s Monochromatic In Red Makeup Look

WATCH: Solange’s Webby Award Speech Is Exceptionally Lit-Worthy

Solange x Calvin Klein

Solange Has A Campaign With Calvin Klein That Brought Her Together With Her 'Chosen' Musical Family

8 photos Launch gallery

Solange Has A Campaign With Calvin Klein That Brought Her Together With Her 'Chosen' Musical Family

Continue reading Solange Has A Campaign With Calvin Klein That Brought Her Together With Her ‘Chosen’ Musical Family

Solange Has A Campaign With Calvin Klein That Brought Her Together With Her 'Chosen' Musical Family

Calvin Klein is evolving their #MyCalvins campaign with a call to action for togetherness. Their first iteration, they have called on super-songstress Solange + her "chosen musical family," which she personally curated herself. Their new slogan is "Our Family. #MyCalvins." This campaign is shot my photographer Willy Vanderperre and includes singers and songwriters, Kelela, Dev Hynes, Caroline Polachek, and Adam Bainbridge of Kindness. Click through our gallery to see each of the stunning shots.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘The Read’: Kid Fury Talks DJ Envy &…
 2 hours ago
03.20.18
You Know That Feeling When Your Crush MIGHT…
 2 hours ago
03.20.18
Miami Tip Spills All The Juicy Tea On…
 2 hours ago
03.20.18
10 Gifs From ‘Sex And The City’ That…
 3 hours ago
03.20.18
It’s The First Day Of Spring But The…
 3 hours ago
03.20.18
A Kanye West Dating Site Is Launching That’ll…
 3 hours ago
03.20.18
Petty AF: You’ll Be Pissed To Find Out…
 5 hours ago
03.20.18
Aaliyah & Prince Go Beautifully Together Thanks To…
 5 hours ago
03.20.18
Drake And Future Perform At Frank Erwin Center
N.E.R.D’s “Lemon” Gets a 6 God Remix
 21 hours ago
03.19.18
54 items
4 Knowledge Is Power College Tour Visits Radio…
 21 hours ago
03.19.18
All Love: 4 Things To Be Excited About…
 21 hours ago
03.19.18
6 items
Atlanta Hawks & Kap G Meet & Greet
 22 hours ago
03.19.18
10 items
DTLR High School All Star Game: The Dirty…
 23 hours ago
03.19.18
Hol’ Up: Are You Staying With Your Spouse…
 23 hours ago
03.19.18
This Is What We Ancient Folks Used To…
 23 hours ago
03.19.18
Beef Or Nah? LeBron James And Tyronn Lue’s…
 1 day ago
03.19.18
photos