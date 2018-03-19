Entertainment News
Migos Tries To Teach Fox Reporter How To Dab & It’s A Hilarious Mess

Words can't explain.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400

Source: Sean Gardner / Getty

Migos showed up to a NASCAR event recently and had to teach Fox Sports reporter Michael Waltrip how to dab. We don’t know what his version was, but it was definitely tragic.

Watch for yourself in the uncomfortable, yet hilarious clip below!

