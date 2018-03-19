Music
Home > Music

Kingston Singer Yanah’s Voice Is All You Need Today!

Lend this Jamaican singer your ears as she takes the global stage.

Global Grind
1 reads
Leave a comment
Microphone

Source: Tetra Images / Getty

Upcoming Jamaican singer Yanah is an artist that you need to watch out for!

Representing Kingston, she made her debut with “So Shy” last year, and we believe she’ll bring some light to life’s dull moments for many more to come.

Hear her go off on a track called “The Cycle” below.

Hit the jump for more from Yanah.

Here she is blending R&B with Reggae on her latest single, “Doe Try Me” as she lets guys know not to waste her time and love.

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Kingston Singer Yanah’s Voice Is All You Need Today!

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kandi Explains To Kim Why Nene…
 2 hours ago
03.19.18
Five Artists Who Were Also Inspired By 70’s…
 3 hours ago
03.19.18
Offset Has Been Perfecting His Pop & Lock…
 12 hours ago
03.18.18
Drake Puts 16 On N.E.R.D. & Rihanna’s “Lemon”
 12 hours ago
03.18.18
Migos & Drake Hit The Soul Train Line…
 14 hours ago
03.18.18
Blessings To The Good Soul Who Decides To…
 16 hours ago
03.18.18
Blue Ivy Is Out Here Bidding $19K On…
 17 hours ago
03.18.18
Colin Kaepernick Shows He’s Still Got It
 17 hours ago
03.18.18
People Have The Most Violent Thoughts While Shopping…
 17 hours ago
03.18.18
Being Around Cheesy Couples Can Get Super Annoying…
 17 hours ago
03.18.18
Not Even A Pet Can Come Between A…
 19 hours ago
03.18.18
You Can’t Lie, Ladies—Cardi B Makes A Really…
 19 hours ago
03.18.18
Feeling Down? Don’t Give Up Without A Fight…
 19 hours ago
03.18.18
Check Out This Baby Photo Fail
 20 hours ago
03.18.18
Ha!: LeBron James Has Jokes For The Peanut…
 2 days ago
03.17.18
Colin Kaepernick Says It With His Chest
 2 days ago
03.17.18
photos