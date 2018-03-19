Kingston Singer Yanah’s Voice Is All You Need Today!

Upcoming Jamaican singer Yanah is an artist that you need to watch out for!

Representing Kingston, she made her debut with “So Shy” last year, and we believe she’ll bring some light to life’s dull moments for many more to come.

Hear her go off on a track called “The Cycle” below.

Here she is blending R&B with Reggae on her latest single, “Doe Try Me” as she lets guys know not to waste her time and love.

