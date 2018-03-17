Entertainment News
Ha!: LeBron James Has Jokes For The Peanut Gallery

LeBron cracks back with an unexpected “Yo Mama” joke when the arena is silent.

LeBron James Introduces Nike Lebron 12

Source: ChinaFotoPress / Getty

At this point in his career, LeBron James will not hesitate to pull out every weapon in his arsenal, including ‘Yo Momma’ jokes.

Listen closely to King James response to a fan shouting, “Hey LeBron, where’s Kyrie?”

I mean, dude deserved to be sonned for that weak attempt at heckling.

Next time, aim for the hairline.

Continue reading Ha!: LeBron James Has Jokes For The Peanut Gallery

