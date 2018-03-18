Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Blue Ivy Is Out Here Bidding $19K On Artwork While We’re Doing What With Our Lives?

She went up against a major movie producer.

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Just in case you’re wondering if Blue Ivy might own you one day, the golden child of Beyoncé and Jay-Z was out here bidding big bucks for a piece of artwork.

It all went down at the 2018 Wearable Art Gala on Saturday, which was organized by Tina Knowles and her husband Richard Lawson to raise money for a non-profit art and performance complex.

A painting of a young Sidney Poitier was up for auction and Blue started off by bidding $17,000. She eventually went to $19,000 before her dad jokingly stopped her from going any higher. Check out the clip below.

(Sigh), must be nice to joke around with money like that.

Anywho, at the end of it all, the painting went to none other than Tyler Perry for $20,000, according to E!.

Sorry Blue, seems like next time you better watch out for Madea.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Blue Ivy Is Out Here Bidding $19K On Artwork While We’re Doing What With Our Lives?

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Offset Has Been Perfecting His Pop & Lock…
 4 hours ago
03.18.18
Migos & Drake Hit The Soul Train Line…
 5 hours ago
03.18.18
Blessings To The Good Soul Who Decides To…
 7 hours ago
03.18.18
Blue Ivy Is Out Here Bidding $19K On…
 8 hours ago
03.18.18
Colin Kaepernick Shows He’s Still Got It
 8 hours ago
03.18.18
People Have The Most Violent Thoughts While Shopping…
 9 hours ago
03.18.18
Being Around Cheesy Couples Can Get Super Annoying…
 9 hours ago
03.18.18
Not Even A Pet Can Come Between A…
 10 hours ago
03.18.18
You Can’t Lie, Ladies—Cardi B Makes A Really…
 11 hours ago
03.18.18
Feeling Down? Don’t Give Up Without A Fight…
 11 hours ago
03.18.18
Check Out This Baby Photo Fail
 12 hours ago
03.18.18
Ha!: LeBron James Has Jokes For The Peanut…
 1 day ago
03.17.18
Colin Kaepernick Says It With His Chest
 1 day ago
03.17.18
Did You Know Michael Jackson And Usher Had…
 2 days ago
03.17.18
Jeff Goldblum Sees All Of Your Thirst Tweets
 2 days ago
03.17.18
Happy St. Patty’s Day: 5 Black Celebs You…
 2 days ago
03.17.18
photos