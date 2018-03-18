Blessings To The Good Soul Who Decides To Hack My Student Loan Account & Pay Off All My Debt

my student loan account is locked for an hour bc i entered my password wrong twice. who the hell do they think is trying to break in and pay my loans for me. why would i want to prevent that. Pleas let them in — socialism will win (@no_talent_shan) March 18, 2018

We felt @no_talent_shan’s tweet in our soul and so did most of Twitter:

it's like banks asking you 'who can deposit money into your account?' obviously, anyone who wants to — unhipcat (@unhipcat) March 18, 2018

I'm not gonna lie, everytime I read of a "data breach" or "hack" I secretly pray to all gods, any gods that finally some noble hacker group finally wiped out student debt. — DancingQueen (@pancake_mixed) March 18, 2018

This, frequently. My loan password available upon request for all you out there looking to pay. https://t.co/KpFna0CdZV — Jonathan Hardesty (@movieguyjon) March 18, 2018

Any takers?

Hit the flip to see just how serious @no_talent_shan is about getting her loans paid off.

