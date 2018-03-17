Happy St. Patty’s Day: 5 Black Celebs You Probably Didn’t Know Were Irish

The St. Patrick’s Day turn up is real for the Irish — but imagine being Black and Irish.

When you’re black and Irish at the same time pic.twitter.com/ejNsrNSFgY — Rev. Eric Dunn (@ericvdunn) March 17, 2018

Did you know these stars were Irish and Black?

Mariah Carey

MC’s grandparents are immigrants who hail from Cork.

Alicia Keys

Alicia is the daughter of an Irish-Italian mother.

