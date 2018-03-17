Music
Dancehall Meets Trap In Tommy Lee Sparta & Baker Steez’s “Propane”.

Jamaica’s music scene is getting a boost from Trap/Dancehall mash-ups like this.

Genre blending is nothing new. From are R&B/Hip Hop collaborations, to Country-Pop mash-ups, to Reggae Fusion and beyond.

Today, Dancehall meets Trap Music when Tommy Lee Sparta and Baker Steez drop their new video, “Propane“.

Directed by RD Studios & ShotByDeth, we’re treated to a scorching visual filled with ladies, thugs, gasoline, and a lot of dark moments.

Jamaica’s Trap/Dancehall scene has been developing recently, meaning we can expect more of these futuristic sounds to come.

Tommy Lee Sparta is considered a “Gothic” Dancehall artist who is affiliated with incarcerated artist Vybz Kartel, while Baker Steez is Video Director/Editor who made his music debut a couple years ago with “Kush and Kologne.”

