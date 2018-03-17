Entertainment News
Let Happy Feet’s Dancing Bring Joy To Your Day!

Jamaican choreographer gets to dancing to brighten up your day!

Girl is Dancing Modern Street Dance

They say when music hits you, you feel no pain — as long as you obey the vibe and dance!

Jamaican Choreographer “Happy Feet” did just that recently, and you should join in.

Currently on a European Tour, she made a stop in Italy.

While sightseeing in Roma, music started playing, and she pulled out some improvised moves.

Whatever you’re feeling this morning, we hope this video keeps a smile on your face, and have you trying a few dance moves.

Check out the Instagram post via 13th Street Promotions below.

Here’s a bonus video.

