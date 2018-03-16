Music
Home > Music

Saying Goodbye To Snapchat? This Shady Playlist Is The Closure We Needed

Sorry Snap, but this is goodbye.

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment

“Trying to apologize, you’re so ugly when you cry…please! Just cut it out…and don’t tell me you’re sorry ’cause you’re not…”

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Saying Goodbye To Snapchat? This Shady Playlist Is The Closure We Needed

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Spring Fest 2018 at Gas Monkey Live!
Check Out What You Missed At Spring Fest…
 2 hours ago
03.16.18
Like A Desperate Ex, Snapchat Wants To Make…
 9 hours ago
03.16.18
The Orange Comeback! A Reaction To The ‘Jersey…
 11 hours ago
03.16.18
United Strikes Again: WYD If This Happened To…
 11 hours ago
03.16.18
Who’s Mans: Are We Inviting This Kid To…
 12 hours ago
03.16.18
SMH: Only White People Can Get Away With…
 13 hours ago
03.16.18
Forget Super Mario — Luigi Is The Lit…
 13 hours ago
03.16.18
Tyler The Creator
Kali Uchis & Tyler The Creator Perform “After…
 14 hours ago
03.16.18
Thoughts? Model Says Jogging Naked In The Snow…
 1 day ago
03.15.18
June’s Diary Singer Turns The Laundry Room Into…
 1 day ago
03.15.18
Spring Break 20-Freak-Teen: There’s A Lot Going On…
 1 day ago
03.15.18
Will Smith Remembers Getting Knocked Out As A…
 1 day ago
03.15.18
Genius: Chris Brown & Lil Dicky Switch Bodies…
 1 day ago
03.15.18
#TBT: That Time Michael Jackson Tap Danced As…
 1 day ago
03.15.18
If Your Surgeon Sung Like This Doctor You’d…
 1 day ago
03.15.18
11 photos
R.I.P King: Remembering Nate Dogg 7 Years After…
 1 day ago
03.15.18
photos