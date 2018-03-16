Q-Tip & Demi Lovato Shed Light On Voguing Culture In Elton John Tribute

0 reads Leave a comment
Some major artists are lined up for the Sir Elton John tribute album Revamp set to be released on April 6. Contributors include Mary J. Blige, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus and Ed Sheeran.
One interesting team-up for the record involves Q-Tip and Demi Lovato, who take on Elton’s track “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.”
To accompany the song with visuals, Tip and Demi look to the ball culture of LGBTQ communities of color — a culture which was most famously documented in the 1990 documentary Paris is Burning.
Though Tip and Demi don’t appear in the music video, the clip features voguing styles of dance which are crucial to ball culture.
Check out the moves for yourself in the funky clip below!
