This Guy Is Trying To Make Crocs Poppin’ With Some Viral Dance Moves

Can it be done?

The Food Bank Of New York City Lights The Empire State Building In Honor Of The 11th Annual Go Orange To End Hunger Campaign

Source: Chance Yeh / Getty

Crocs can stir up some strong emotions, and a lot of them tend to be negative depending on who you ask.

Comedic dancer Josh Killacky is trying to take away the stigma with some fire dance moves executed with the clunky shoes. Watch all that Crocs have to offer in the clip below!

 

Are you sold, or nah?

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

