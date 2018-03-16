Forget Super Mario — Luigi Is The Lit One These Days

Don’t you just hate when your younger sibling is all of a sudden the cool, lit one of you two?

Well, Mario of the Super Mario Bros. knows exactly how that feels. He’s been in the game — no pun intended— for over 35 years, but it’s his younger, taller brother Luigi that’s keeping up with the modern ratchet times:

Name someone with more finesse… I'll wait pic.twitter.com/2RfgQqzwHo — Chrollo 🕸️ (@ChrolloSSB) March 14, 2018

Speaking of Luigi, he’s also been making headlines for the newest addition to his character. Let’s just say they’re really trying to make Mario’s baby brother the most authentic, swaggiest member of the Mario Kart crew.

Yes on tumblr I found a full on debate about the length of Luigi’s dick. You’re all welcome pic.twitter.com/BM7z9frCod — ʏᴏ ʜᴏᴇ ʜᴏᴇ 🦎 #teamTrixie 👑 (@damnmanitscam) March 15, 2018

Black Mirror is upon us.

