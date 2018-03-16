SMH: Only White People Can Get Away With Doing Stuff Like This

It’s sucks that we live in a nation where a child can peacefully protest against gun violence and suffer serious consequences, but a White man can threaten a kid with a knife at a PTA meeting and be kindly escorted out.

I protested peacefully this morning and got suspended. A man threatened a kid with a knife at a PTA meeting and got gently escorted from the school. Show me the logic. pic.twitter.com/dCzcn5DARG — jo (@jo_herman16) March 14, 2018

The worst part about the entire situation is that not one adult stood up to defend the child.

There is a woman sitting there SMILING and LAUGHING with the person next to her??? — madison (@brwnzm) March 15, 2018

That speaks volumes to the state of our country. We gotsta do better people.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: