SMH: Only White People Can Get Away With Doing Stuff Like This

Global Grind
A Collection Of Knives

Source: Peter Dazeley / Getty

It’s sucks that we live in a nation where a child can peacefully protest against gun violence and suffer serious consequences, but a White man can threaten a kid with a knife at a PTA meeting and be kindly escorted out.

The worst part about the entire situation is that not one adult stood up to defend the child.

That speaks volumes to the state of our country. We gotsta do better people.

Continue reading SMH: Only White People Can Get Away With Doing Stuff Like This

photos