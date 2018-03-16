United Strikes Again: WYD If This Happened To You While On The Plane?

Just when you thought folks were starting to be aware that the world doesn’t revolve around White people, stuff like this happens:

The audacity of white privilege: This woman next to me took her shoes off and placed both feet on the table. So I’m waiting for flight staff to say something… pic.twitter.com/ldOIgwiPWi — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) March 13, 2018

Oh, but it didn’t end there. @FredTJoseph, take it away:

So flight staff walks by numerous times without saying anything, and I’m irate, because no black person would ever get away with this shit. So I start looking at the staff noting that there is an issue. You know, giving them the snitch eye… pic.twitter.com/953966yubs — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) March 13, 2018

So finally I decide to say something to the woman myself. So I say “ma’am, I’m trying to eat, and your feet are next to my food.” She says “what do you want me to do, the seats are small” pic.twitter.com/AlizfVNAMB — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) March 13, 2018

Tuh!

So she calls over a flight attendant as soon as I say that! She says to the flight attendant “this man is disrupting my flight, I’m just trying to be comfortable” So I point at her feet and explain my stance. — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) March 13, 2018

It gets worse. Hit the flip to see what happened.

