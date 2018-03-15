Entertainment News
Will Smith Remembers Getting Knocked Out As A Teenager & The Lesson That Followed

The star actor revisits his childhood.

If you’ve been stanning over Will Smith‘s hilarious Instagram posts, then you might also know that he does vlogs on YouTube as well.

In a vlog for this week, Will reflects on his childhood, proving that he’s always been a jokester. But what you might think is a funny story turns into a powerful lesson on the effects of our everyday actions. Watch Will give some Philly wisdom in the clip below.

