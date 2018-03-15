Entertainment News
Thoughts? Model Says Jogging Naked In The Snow Will Keep You Looking Young

The pains of beauty.

Global Grind
Naked Sledding World Championships 2014

Source: Adam Berry / Getty

It’s time to throw away your moisturizers, creams, or any other home remedies you think keeps your skin healthy.

One Ukrainian woman has all the answers when it comes to health and skin care, and they involve flirting with freezing temperatures.

Meet Inna Vladimirskaya.

 

Along with being a model, sex educator, life coach and blogger, Inna sets aside time every weekend to jog in the snow.

Oh, and she swims in cold temperatures too, according to Metro.

“Immersion in cold water makes the blood rush to the internal organs, activating their circulation, which helps break down fat and improve muscle tone,” she said.

 

She also said the cold temperatures help with muscle and joint pain, and it rejuvenates her skin due to the increased oxygen supply.

“The walrus looks much younger than its actual age, because it spends so much time in cold water,” she said. “Humans can reap the same benefits if they are prepared to put the hard work in…I just make sure I don’t stay in the water too long, and as soon as I am out, I dry myself and go straight to my warm car.”

Well, I don’t know anyone trying to look like a walrus, but I think I’ll stick to my shea butter and select oils, thank you.

What do you think of Inna’s routine? Too much, or bring on the cold?

