We Can’t Be The Only Ones That Think Swae Lee Resembles This Music Legend

Hey my loves — would you stand with us and acknowledge the fact that Swae Lee looks just like Eartha Kitt? Thanks @SnottieDrippen for this gem.
We love Swae Lee and all the success he’s been having in his career; but you have to admit that this is hilarious.
When it comes to doppelganger’s, apparently Swae Lee “ain’t got no type.”
In other news, check out Rae Sremmurd’s new track “Powerglide” featuring Juicy J.
