Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

If Your Surgeon Sung Like This Doctor You’d Be Rushing To The Operating Table

(Cough, cough) I'm sick.

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
Hoping for the best outcome

Source: shapecharge / Getty

Going to the operating room can be a terrifying experience.

But if your surgeon is named Dr. Elvis Francois, he might lull you off to sleep and you won’t feel a thing when you wake up.

Elvis decided to show off his pipes at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, New York and his fellow orthopedic surgery resident, Dr. William Robinson, was there to back him up. They performed a cover of Mike Yung‘s single, “Alright.”

 

Their video has already hit viral status with over 1 millions views. “As health care providers we often meet people at their greatest time of need,” Elvis said. “And sometimes the best gift you can give is a simple reminder that everything will be alright.”

Thank you Elvis. We are healed!

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading If Your Surgeon Sung Like This Doctor You’d Be Rushing To The Operating Table

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
If Your Surgeon Sung Like This Doctor You’d…
 18 mins ago
03.15.18
11 photos
R.I.P King: Remembering Nate Dogg 7 Years After…
 58 mins ago
03.15.18
We Can’t Be The Only Ones That Think…
 1 hour ago
03.15.18
When Rihanna Says Snapchat Is Dead, Snapchat Is…
 2 hours ago
03.15.18
James Corden Taps Shaggy In A Special Trump…
 2 hours ago
03.15.18
Angela Bassett May Be A Better Killmonger Than…
 3 hours ago
03.15.18
What Could Someone Possibly Do To Make A…
 4 hours ago
03.15.18
7 NCAA Tournament Cuties Worth Watching Every Single…
 4 hours ago
03.15.18
DJ Envy Walks Off The Breakfast Club (And…
 4 hours ago
03.15.18
5 On It: ‘L&HH Miami’ Star Bobby Lytes…
 5 hours ago
03.15.18
WOAH: Tamar Braxton Is Almost Unrecognizable With Her…
 5 hours ago
03.15.18
Alabama Sheriff Allegedly Bought $750K Beach House With…
 17 hours ago
03.14.18
This One’s For All The People In A…
 22 hours ago
03.14.18
This Photo May Explain Why Kandi Burruss Wasn’t…
 23 hours ago
03.14.18
7 Times Nick Gordon Had Just A *Hint*…
 24 hours ago
03.14.18
It’s Lit: Ain’t No Party Like A Jailhouse…
 1 day ago
03.14.18
photos