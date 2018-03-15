Denton County Police Sergeant Booked On Child Sex Charges (VIDEO)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

According to CBS11 News, West Jordan, a police sergeant for Denton County Police was booked on child sex charges on Wednesday (and has since been fired from the force). He’s currently sitting in the Tarrant County Jail awaiting his fate. The charge is related to the officer soliciting minors online.

Denton County sheriff ashamed after “arrest of one of our own”: https://t.co/bVTflcY149 pic.twitter.com/4E3sPAedkx — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) March 14, 2018

The Latest: