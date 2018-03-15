97.9 The Beat TV News
Denton County Police Sergeant Booked On Child Sex Charges (VIDEO)

According to CBS11 News, West Jordan, a police sergeant for Denton County Police was booked on child sex charges on Wednesday (and has since been fired from the force). He’s currently sitting in the Tarrant County Jail awaiting his fate. The charge is related to the officer soliciting minors online.

