WOAH: Tamar Braxton Is Almost Unrecognizable With Her New Look —Are You Feeling It?

Bald and beautiful is the new wave these days, and Tamar Braxton is on board.

✂️ finally free A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Mar 14, 2018 at 6:55pm PDT

The songstress took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off her new buzz cut, and we gotta say — we haven’t seen Tay look this confident and stunning in a minute.

The BlueBird singer went through a lot in the past year regarding her tumultuous marriage with Vincent Herbert. But with a new do’, a new leash on life and her 41st birthday just around the corner, it looks like Tamar Braxton’s journey is just beginning.

Her Tamartians are proud:

“A woman who cuts her hair, is ready to change her life” I was JUST talking about the liberating feeling of drastically changing your hairstyle the other day. SO proud of Tamar ♥️ — Keda (@ItsKedaLove) March 15, 2018

Tamar is such a beautiful woman with a beautiful soul. I’m absolutely loving this look on her! Just Stunning! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/UfUqPFYe0c — S h ▵ u n (@AyoItsShaun) March 15, 2018

Tamar’s such a BEAUTIFUL person!!! — SMART CHICK (@bsmart4life) March 15, 2018

Congrats sis.

