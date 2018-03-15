DJ Envy Walks Off The Breakfast Club (And Other Breakfast Club Moments We’ll Never Forget)

Desus & Mero were guests on The Breakfast Club this morning but they weren’t expecting to get confronted by DJ Envy who had a few choice words for them. Apparently, Desus & Mero made a joke about Envy’s wife being with him for the money and Envy wasn’t feeling it. The gloves were off when he finally saw the duo face to face. Check out a few clips below.

It got a little awkward when DJ Envy ended up walking off the interview.

"We wanted to have Envy on the show but that's not going to happen now." – @desusnice #TheBreakfastClub pic.twitter.com/6NiiFbvIts — REVOLT TV (@REVOLTTV) March 15, 2018

This isn’t the craziest thing to ever happen on The Breakfast Club. Hit the flip for a few other wild TBC moments in history.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: