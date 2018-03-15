Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

DJ Envy Walks Off The Breakfast Club (And Other Breakfast Club Moments We’ll Never Forget)

Global Grind
4 reads
Leave a comment
BB-8 Visits 'The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show' and iHeart Radio

Source: Mark Sagliocco / Getty

Desus & Mero were guests on The Breakfast Club this morning but they weren’t expecting to get confronted by DJ Envy who had a few choice words for them. Apparently, Desus & Mero made a joke about Envy’s wife being with him for the money and Envy wasn’t feeling it. The gloves were off when he finally saw the duo face to face. Check out a few clips below.

It got a little awkward when DJ Envy ended up walking off the interview.

This isn’t the craziest thing to ever happen on The Breakfast Club.  Hit the flip for a few other wild TBC moments in history.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading DJ Envy Walks Off The Breakfast Club (And Other Breakfast Club Moments We’ll Never Forget)

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
If Your Surgeon Sung Like This Doctor You’d…
 18 mins ago
03.15.18
11 photos
R.I.P King: Remembering Nate Dogg 7 Years After…
 58 mins ago
03.15.18
We Can’t Be The Only Ones That Think…
 1 hour ago
03.15.18
When Rihanna Says Snapchat Is Dead, Snapchat Is…
 2 hours ago
03.15.18
James Corden Taps Shaggy In A Special Trump…
 2 hours ago
03.15.18
Angela Bassett May Be A Better Killmonger Than…
 3 hours ago
03.15.18
What Could Someone Possibly Do To Make A…
 4 hours ago
03.15.18
7 NCAA Tournament Cuties Worth Watching Every Single…
 4 hours ago
03.15.18
DJ Envy Walks Off The Breakfast Club (And…
 4 hours ago
03.15.18
5 On It: ‘L&HH Miami’ Star Bobby Lytes…
 5 hours ago
03.15.18
WOAH: Tamar Braxton Is Almost Unrecognizable With Her…
 5 hours ago
03.15.18
Alabama Sheriff Allegedly Bought $750K Beach House With…
 17 hours ago
03.14.18
This One’s For All The People In A…
 22 hours ago
03.14.18
This Photo May Explain Why Kandi Burruss Wasn’t…
 23 hours ago
03.14.18
7 Times Nick Gordon Had Just A *Hint*…
 24 hours ago
03.14.18
It’s Lit: Ain’t No Party Like A Jailhouse…
 1 day ago
03.14.18
photos