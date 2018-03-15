What Could Someone Possibly Do To Make A Chick-Fil-A Worker This Mad

Everyone knows that Chick-Fil-A employees are probably the nicest people on the planet. They greet you with a smile and no matter what you ask them, they follow it with “My pleasure.” But what could someone have done to anger this employee to the point of issuing the fade? You be the judge.

a @ChickfilA worker tried to fight me and my friends for standing outside of our cars in the parking lot pic.twitter.com/GUJJdiNnQV — keon west (@keonfuckingwest) March 13, 2018

