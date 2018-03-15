Angela Bassett May Be A Better Killmonger Than Michael B. Jordan

Seriously, is there anything Angela Bassett isn’t good at?

On Thursday’s segment of Buzzfeed’s AM to DM morning show, the veteran actress, and everyone’s Auntie, gave us a glimpse at what it would be like if she auditioned for the role of Erik Killmonger in Black Panther, which was played by Michael B. Jordan.

Needless to say, Auntie Ang hilariously nailed it:

We asked Angela Bassett to audition as Killmonger and IT'S. SO. GOOD. #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/3XKWBGsXpR — AM to DM by BuzzFeed News (@AM2DM) March 15, 2018

The Queen of Wakanda ladies and gentlemen.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: