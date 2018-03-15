Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Angela Bassett May Be A Better Killmonger Than Michael B. Jordan

Global Grind
1 reads
Leave a comment
The Cinema Society With Roger Dubuis And Grey Goose Host A Screening Of FilmDistrict's 'Olympus Has Fallen' - Inside Arrivals

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Seriously, is there anything Angela Bassett isn’t good at?

On Thursday’s segment of Buzzfeed’s AM to DM morning show, the veteran actress, and everyone’s Auntie, gave us a glimpse at what it would be like if she auditioned for the role of Erik Killmonger in Black Panther, which was played by Michael B. Jordan.

Needless to say, Auntie Ang hilariously nailed it:

The Queen of Wakanda ladies and gentlemen.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Angela Bassett May Be A Better Killmonger Than Michael B. Jordan

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
If Your Surgeon Sung Like This Doctor You’d…
 18 mins ago
03.15.18
11 photos
R.I.P King: Remembering Nate Dogg 7 Years After…
 58 mins ago
03.15.18
We Can’t Be The Only Ones That Think…
 1 hour ago
03.15.18
When Rihanna Says Snapchat Is Dead, Snapchat Is…
 2 hours ago
03.15.18
James Corden Taps Shaggy In A Special Trump…
 2 hours ago
03.15.18
Angela Bassett May Be A Better Killmonger Than…
 3 hours ago
03.15.18
What Could Someone Possibly Do To Make A…
 4 hours ago
03.15.18
7 NCAA Tournament Cuties Worth Watching Every Single…
 4 hours ago
03.15.18
DJ Envy Walks Off The Breakfast Club (And…
 4 hours ago
03.15.18
5 On It: ‘L&HH Miami’ Star Bobby Lytes…
 5 hours ago
03.15.18
WOAH: Tamar Braxton Is Almost Unrecognizable With Her…
 5 hours ago
03.15.18
Alabama Sheriff Allegedly Bought $750K Beach House With…
 17 hours ago
03.14.18
This One’s For All The People In A…
 22 hours ago
03.14.18
This Photo May Explain Why Kandi Burruss Wasn’t…
 23 hours ago
03.14.18
7 Times Nick Gordon Had Just A *Hint*…
 24 hours ago
03.14.18
It’s Lit: Ain’t No Party Like A Jailhouse…
 1 day ago
03.14.18
photos