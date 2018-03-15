Entertainment News
7 NCAA Tournament Cuties Worth Watching Every Single Game For

Global Grind
1 reads
Atlantic 10 Basketball Tournament - Semifinals

Source: Joe Sargent / Getty

Tis’ the season to watch the top college basketball players in the country battle it out to see who’s the real NCAA Champ.

Most guys are into sports, so they already have their brackets ready. But here’s a little bracket of our own, ladies. Check out these 7 NCAA cuties worth watching the entire tournament for.

Blessed🙏🏽 #JREAM

A post shared by Marvin Bagley III (@mb3five) on

Marvin Bagley 

Status: Duke Freshman/ Power Forward

 

S L A M 💥

A post shared by Trae Young (@traeyoung) on

Trae Young

Status: Oklahoma Freshman/ Point Guard

Hit the flip for more.

photos