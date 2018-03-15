Entertainment News
When Rihanna Says Snapchat Is Dead, Snapchat Is Dead

Global Grind
Sephona 'Fenty Beauty' Rihanna Photocall

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Snapchat was already hanging on by a thread but when they decided to post an ad that came for Rihanna and poked fun at her domestic violence incident from nearly 10 years ago, they picked the wrong one to mess with.

Snapchat has since apologized for the ad but it was too little too late. The damage has not only been done, Rihanna has read the social media app for filth.

 

When Rihanna says Snapchat is over, Snapchat is OVER! Hit the flip to see who else is jumping ship.

photos