When Rihanna Says Snapchat Is Dead, Snapchat Is Dead

Snapchat was already hanging on by a thread but when they decided to post an ad that came for Rihanna and poked fun at her domestic violence incident from nearly 10 years ago, they picked the wrong one to mess with.

Is it just me, or is this ad that popped up on my Snapchat extremely tone deaf? Like what were they thinking with this? pic.twitter.com/7kP9RHcgNG — Royce Mann (@TheRoyceMann) March 12, 2018

Snapchat has since apologized for the ad but it was too little too late. The damage has not only been done, Rihanna has read the social media app for filth.

Snapchat is done. Shoutout to Rihanna. pic.twitter.com/i00w0PvyJ7 — Stephen Dacres (@SRDtv) March 15, 2018

When Rihanna says Snapchat is over, Snapchat is OVER! Hit the flip to see who else is jumping ship.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: