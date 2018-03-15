John Legend’s ‘Ordinary People’ & 4 Other Hits You Forgot Will.I.Am Co-Wrote

Today, icon will.i.am celebrates his 43rd birthday and we couldn’t let the day pass without paying homage. From his own personal discography to the countless records he’s produced and written for other superstars, most people would be happy to have experienced a tenth of his success. Below are 5 huge hit songs you forgot will.i.am had his hand in. Wish the GOAT a “Happy Birthday!”

John Legend – “Ordinary People”

“Ordinary People” is one of John Legend‘s most recognized songs, but most people don’t know the singer cowrote the 2004 hit with will.i.am.

Fergie – “Fergalicious”

Of course, will.i.am put his signature touch on Fergie‘s debut album. The year was 2006 and Fergie “put them boys on rock, rock” with the help of her Black Eyed Peas groupmate. will.i.am also provided additional vocals.

Britney Spears – “Work B*tch”

For her eighth studio album, Brit hit up will.i.am for an undeniable hit and he delivered.

Estelle – “American Boy”

One of Estelle‘s most coveted songs, “American Boy” was cooked up by a few well-known names, including will.i.am, John Legend, Kanye West, and more.

Fergie – “Glamorous”

Another big hit of Fergie’s masterminded by the legend himself.

