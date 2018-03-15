5 On It: ‘L&HH Miami’ Star Bobby Lytes Fights Dirty In A Love Triangle

Reality star Bobby Lytes hit the ground running when he put his heart on the line in more ways than one for Love & Hip Hop: Miami. An aspiring artist, he dealt with his boyfriend’s wandering eye on national television, which made him the perfect person to give Global Grind readers some advice on how to navigate a love triangle. You’re going to want to hear this—that boy Bobby is a firecracker but he keeps it real.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: